Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 38,098 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,098 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 13.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.22. 50,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,600. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

