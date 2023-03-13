Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACET. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.14 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.