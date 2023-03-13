adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €133.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €144.44 and a 200 day moving average of €132.03.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

