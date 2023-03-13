Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $128.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $127.48 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.