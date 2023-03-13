Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.75.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.73. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$62.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

