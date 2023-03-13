Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $47.45. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 1,204,951 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

