Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $73.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.23.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

