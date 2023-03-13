Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 999,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,165. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

