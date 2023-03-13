Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 256,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 203,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.