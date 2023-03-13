Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 256,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,389. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

