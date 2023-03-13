Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 5,564 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.67. 1,304,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,586. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

