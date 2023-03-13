Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $513,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,500. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

