Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $894,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $412,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 289,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.16.

