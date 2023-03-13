Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 1,777 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $265.44. 1,159,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,702. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $223.16 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.