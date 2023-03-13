Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 23,333 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.22. 1,273,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,468. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

