Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 4,095 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,558 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

