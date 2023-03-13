Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 136,246 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,246 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 207,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.