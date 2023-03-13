Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 4,169 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,269,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $214,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 119,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,481,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

