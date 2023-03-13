Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40,596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 173,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 182,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.09. 696,573 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

