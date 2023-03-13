Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,849 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $185.94. 351,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,880. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

