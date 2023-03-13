Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $10.53 on Monday, hitting $418.75. 548,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.