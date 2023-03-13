Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

ABBV traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $152.61. 1,858,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,782. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

