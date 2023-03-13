Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NOV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.86. 1,420,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,625. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.