Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

