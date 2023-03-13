Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Albemarle stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.62. 818,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $172.78 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

