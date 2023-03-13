Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.01292850 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011315 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01661667 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

