Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 4,043 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $25.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 28,808,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,691. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

