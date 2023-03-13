Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 52,175 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arconic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 141,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 138,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.94. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

