Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 274.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Elastic comprises 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,252,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,901,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,337,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

ESTC stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,265. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

