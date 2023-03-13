Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.0 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

