Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,805. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

