Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 643,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,681. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

