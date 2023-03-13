Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 113.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

