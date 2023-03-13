Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,895 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ACV Auctions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,854.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,854.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,193,796 shares of company stock worth $35,070,174 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. 266,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.39. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

