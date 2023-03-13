Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 8,056 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 236,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,804. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

