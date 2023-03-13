Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

