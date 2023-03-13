Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $590,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.23. 3,393,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,330. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

