Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.05. 1,039,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,488. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

