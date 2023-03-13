Alphabet Inc. Buys New Stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,513,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Alphabet Inc. owned about 4.06% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Vaccitech stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Vaccitech plc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaccitech Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.