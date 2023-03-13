Alphabet Inc. Invests $6.85 Million in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Rani Therapeutics comprises about 0.3% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned 1.45% of Rani Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics
In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,300,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,981 shares of company stock worth $369,382. 52.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.