Alphabet Inc. Makes New $376.96 Million Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,974,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958,000. Verve Therapeutics accounts for approximately 19.2% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:VERV traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 267,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,682. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

