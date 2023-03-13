Alphabet Inc. Makes New $91.03 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,031,000. Snowflake makes up 4.6% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.17% of Snowflake as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $8.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

