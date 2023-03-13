Alphabet Inc. Takes $42.99 Million Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,865,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,991,000. Lyell Immunopharma makes up approximately 2.2% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Lyell Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,059,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1,451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYEL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 261,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -1.68. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

