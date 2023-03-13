Alphabet Inc. Takes $728,000 Position in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 898,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 137,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,009. Hyperfine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

