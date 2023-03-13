Alphabet Inc. Takes Position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 915,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,754,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,539,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNYA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $14.43.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

