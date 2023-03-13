AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$23.48. 104,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,837. AltaGas has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

