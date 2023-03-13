Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 11.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.