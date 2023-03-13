Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.11. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$15.63 and a one year high of C$25.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,663.10. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

