Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 6.2%

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 4,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 133,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Insider Transactions at Alvarium Tiedemann

In other Alvarium Tiedemann news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alvarium Tiedemann news, Director Peter Yu purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,363,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 148,166 shares of company stock worth $1,409,127 over the last ninety days.

Alvarium Tiedemann Company Profile

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

