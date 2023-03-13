ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 258,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,761. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

